Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Dallas County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ellwood Christian Academy at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Selma High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Moundville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
