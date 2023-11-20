High school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Jackson High School at Ider High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 20

5:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20

6:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20

7:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Rock School at Geraldine High School