The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Franklin County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hubbertville School at Belgreen High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20

4:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterloo High School at Belgreen High School