Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Houston County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barbour County High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Malone School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Malone, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
