High school basketball action in Houston County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kinston High School at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20

3:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbour County High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20

6:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at Malone School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20

6:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Malone, FL

Malone, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20

7:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmanuel Christian School at Dothan High School