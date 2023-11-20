Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moody High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellwood Christian Academy at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blount High School at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Irondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
