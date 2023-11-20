In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Moody High School at Gardendale High School

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 20
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 20
  • Location: Fairfield, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellwood Christian Academy at Oak Grove High School

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Woodlawn High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Fairfield, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Percy Julian High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Fairfield, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Baldwin County High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Bay Minette, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at Shades Valley High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Irondale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Hanceville High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Hanceville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Fairfield, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Fairfield, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Tarrant High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Tarrant, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

