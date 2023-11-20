Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Lee County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Auburn High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.