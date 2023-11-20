Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Limestone County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danville High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardmore High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
