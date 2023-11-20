Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Marion County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phil Campbell High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Winfield, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
