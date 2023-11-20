Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marshall County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brindlee Mountain High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
