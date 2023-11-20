Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Mobile County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gautier High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Saraland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satsuma High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Saraland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blount High School at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Irondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.