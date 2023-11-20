Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Montgomery County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lanier High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20

12:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20

12:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville Christian Academy at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20

1:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Percy Julian High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Evangel Christian Academy at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20

4:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20

4:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Montgomery High School at Pell City High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20

4:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Thorsby High School