Monday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (11-5) and the Nashville Predators (6-10) at Bridgestone Arena sees the Avalanche as road favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Predators (+125). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs Avalanche Additional Info

Predators vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

The Avalanche have gone 10-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Predators have secured an upset victory in three of the 10 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Colorado has compiled a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Nashville is 2-3 when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Luke Evangelista 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+140) - Ryan O'Reilly 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+135) Roman Josi 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-161) 3.5 (-118)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.4 3.4 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.4 3.6 6 14.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-4-1 6.1 3 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3 3.4 8 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.