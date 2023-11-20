The Colorado Avalanche (11-5, riding a three-game winning streak) visit the Nashville Predators (6-10) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Monday, November 20 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-160) Predators (+135) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have been an underdog 10 times, and won three of those games.

This season Nashville has won two of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Predators have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nashville has played six games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 61 (6th) Goals 48 (25th) 49 (11th) Goals Allowed 54 (16th) 12 (17th) Power Play Goals 14 (10th) 9 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (24th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators went 3-7-0 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 3-7-0 line versus the spread during that span.

Five of Nashville's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.2 goals.

The Predators have scored 48 goals this season (three per game) to rank 25th in the league.

The Predators' 54 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the league.

They have a -6 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.