How to Watch Troy vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was five percentage points higher than the Bearkats allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- Troy compiled a 19-9 straight up record in games it shot above 39.1% from the field.
- The Bearkats ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Trojans ranked 133rd.
- The Trojans averaged 13.9 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Bearkats allowed (59.3).
- Troy went 18-9 last season when it scored more than 59.3 points.
Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Troy scored 81.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 on the road.
- At home, the Trojans conceded 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (68.1).
- At home, Troy sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (29.3%).
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 88-70
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/10/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 81-80
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Reinhardt
|W 111-46
|Trojan Arena
|11/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/24/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
