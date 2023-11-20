The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Sam Houston vs. Troy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Troy vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sam Houston Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Sam Houston (-1.5) 140.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sam Houston (-1.5) 140.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Troy vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends (2022-23)

Troy put together a 15-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Trojans had an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.

Sam Houston put together a 15-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bearkats games.

