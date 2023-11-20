Monday's contest features the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) and the Troy Trojans (2-2) squaring off at Trojan Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for Sam Houston according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the game.

Troy vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Trojan Arena

Troy vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 76, Troy 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-2.3)

Sam Houston (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy Performance Insights

Last year, Troy was 139th in the country on offense (73.2 points scored per game) and 77th on defense (66.8 points conceded).

On the glass, the Trojans were 187th in the nation in rebounds (31.6 per game) last year. They were 97th in rebounds conceded (29.9 per game).

Troy was 143rd in the country in assists (13.5 per game) last year.

The Trojans were 134th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.7 per game) and 299th in 3-point percentage (32.0%) last season.

Troy gave up 6.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 46th and 64th, respectively, in college basketball.

Troy attempted 41% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 29.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 59% of its shots, with 70.3% of its makes coming from there.

