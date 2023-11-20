Troy vs. Sam Houston: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Troy Trojans (2-2) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) meet in a game with no set line at Trojan Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Trojan Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Troy Betting Records & Stats
- Troy covered 15 times in 27 games with a spread last season.
- Troy (15-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 2.1% less often than Sam Houston (15-11-0) last year.
Troy vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Troy
|73.2
|145.4
|66.8
|126.1
|137.1
|Sam Houston
|72.2
|145.4
|59.3
|126.1
|132.9
Additional Troy Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 73.2 points per game the Trojans put up were 13.9 more points than the Bearkats allowed (59.3).
- Troy went 12-9 against the spread and 18-9 overall last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.
Troy vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Troy
|15-12-0
|14-13-0
|Sam Houston
|15-11-0
|10-16-0
Troy vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Troy
|Sam Houston
|11-3
|Home Record
|12-1
|7-8
|Away Record
|11-6
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|81.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.3
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
