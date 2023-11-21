The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Last season, Alabama A&M had a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 76th.
  • The Bulldogs scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • Alabama A&M put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama A&M put up more points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
  • The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M made fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ North Alabama L 83-67 Flowers Hall
11/18/2023 @ Lipscomb L 106-81 Allen Arena
11/21/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
11/24/2023 East Tennessee State - Woodling Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Cleveland State - Woodling Gymnasium

