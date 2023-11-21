The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Last season, Alabama A&M had a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 76th.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Alabama A&M put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama A&M put up more points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.

The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M made fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule