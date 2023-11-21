How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alcorn State vs TCU (8:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Texas Southern vs Oral Roberts (8:00 PM ET | November 21)
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Last season, Alabama A&M had a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 76th.
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Alabama A&M put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama A&M put up more points at home (72.8 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
- The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M made fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 83-67
|Flowers Hall
|11/18/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 106-81
|Allen Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/24/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.