Tuesday's game between the Auburn Tigers (3-1) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at Neville Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 95-65 and heavily favors Auburn to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

The game has no set line.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 95, Alabama A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-29.6)

Auburn (-29.6) Computer Predicted Total: 160.0

Auburn Performance Insights

Last year, Auburn was 149th in college basketball offensively (72.8 points scored per game) and 102nd defensively (67.7 points allowed).

The Tigers were 117th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.6) and 240th in rebounds conceded (32) last year.

Last season Auburn was ranked 101st in the nation in assists with 14.1 per game.

The Tigers were 274th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 318th in 3-point percentage (31.5%) last season.

Auburn was the 17th-best team in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (5.6 per game) and sixth-best in 3-point percentage defensively (28.8%) last year.

The Tigers took 35.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 64.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.3% of the Tigers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.7% were 2-pointers.

