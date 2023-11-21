The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena as big, 33.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 154.5.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -33.5 154.5

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Of Auburn's 31 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 154.5 points eight times.

The average amount of points in Auburn's outings last season was 140.5, which is 14 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Auburn won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Auburn sported a 16-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark of Alabama A&M.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 8 25.8% 72.8 142.4 67.7 138.6 140.7 Alabama A&M 5 18.5% 69.6 142.4 70.9 138.6 139.5

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers put up were only 1.9 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (70.9).

Auburn went 11-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 16-15-0 0-0 18-13-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 0-0 13-14-0

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Alabama A&M 14-2 Home Record 9-8 4-8 Away Record 5-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

