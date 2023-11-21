Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Blount County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
