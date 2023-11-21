Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in DeKalb County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ider High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fyffe High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Gadsden High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
