Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Elmore County, Alabama today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Presbyterian School at Elmore County High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Eclectic, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.