The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for a Tuesday, November 21 matchup with the Indiana Pacers (7-5) at State Farm Arena, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks are coming off of a 126-116 loss to the 76ers in their last game on Friday. In the Hawks' loss, Trae Young led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding two rebounds and 13 assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard: Questionable (Back)

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSIN

