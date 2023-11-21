Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Pacers on November 21, 2023
Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Indiana Pacers matchup at State Farm Arena on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: -141)
|11.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: +128)
- The 25.5 points prop total set for Young on Tuesday is 4.2 more than his scoring average on the season (21.3).
- He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (two) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (2.5).
- Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 1.5 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (11.5).
- Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: +124)
|1.5 (Over: -164)
- Dejounte Murray is posting 21.3 points per game, 0.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.
- Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's prop bet.
- He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.
Jalen Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -111)
|7.5 (Over: -120)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
|1.5 (Over: +154)
- Tuesday's prop bet for Jalen Johnson is 15.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- seven -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Johnson's assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under (2.5).
- Johnson has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +124)
|11.5 (Over: -143)
|3.5 (Over: +138)
- The 24.5-point prop total for Haliburton on Tuesday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.
- He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).
- Haliburton's assist average -- 12.3 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (11.5).
- Haliburton has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
|1.5 (Over: -120)
- The 17 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (17.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 3.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).
- Turner's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
