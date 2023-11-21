Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Whitesburg Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsboro High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fyffe High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graceville High School at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Section High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
