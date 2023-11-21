Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Madison County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Whitesburg Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood Adventist Academy at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Priceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
