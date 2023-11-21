If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Marion County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sulligent High School at Winfield High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Winfield High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21

4:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Winfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21

7:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Phil Campbell High School at Winfield High School