The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Volunteers' opponents hit.
  • Purdue went 25-3 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 23rd.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
  • Purdue had a 26-4 record last season when putting up more than 57.9 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Tennessee went 15-4 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Volunteers scored 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers allowed (62.7).
  • When Tennessee gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 22-5.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue put up 76.3 points per game last year at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in road games (67.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 64.3.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.
  • The Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.
  • Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

