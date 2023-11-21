Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Saint Clair County, Alabama today, we've got what you need here.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Clair County High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
