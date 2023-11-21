The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) play the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank 210th 70.1 Points Scored 80.7 13th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 37.6 3rd 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.6 5th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 7.1 210th 333rd 10.8 Assists 14.1 101st 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.1 212th

