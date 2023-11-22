Wednesday's game features the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) and the Alabama State Hornets (1-3) clashing at Pete Hanna Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-68 win for heavily favored Samford according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Alabama State vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Alabama State vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 82, Alabama State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-13.8)

Samford (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Alabama State Performance Insights

While Alabama State ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last year with 63.3 (14th-worst), it ranked 254th in college basketball with 72.6 points allowed per contest.

The Hornets, who ranked 117th in college basketball with 32.6 rebounds per game, allowed 35.2 rebounds per contest, which was fifth-worst in the country.

Alabama State delivered just 9.9 assists per contest, which ranked sixth-worst in college basketball.

Last year the Hornets averaged 12.7 turnovers per game (265th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Hornets were 315th in the country with 6.0 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 329th with a 31.1% shooting percentage from downtown.

Last season Alabama State gave up 7.0 treys per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.1% (205th-ranked) from three-point land.

Alabama State took 67% two-pointers and 33% three-pointers last year. Of the team's baskets, 72.8% were two-pointers and 27.2% were three-pointers.

