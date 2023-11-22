Alabama State vs. Samford November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Alabama State vs. Samford Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)
- Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Range: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Samford Top Players (2022-23)
- Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Alabama State vs. Samford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|28th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|9.9
|353rd
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
