The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total is set at 150.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama State vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -15.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Alabama State played four games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 150.5 points.

The Hornets had a 136-point average over/under in their contests last year, 14.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Hornets had 12 wins in 31 games against the spread last season.

Samford was more successful against the spread than Alabama State last season, recording an ATS record of 14-12-0, compared to the 12-15-0 mark of the Hornets.

Alabama State vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 150.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 150.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 11 42.3% 78.7 142 71.6 144.2 145.8 Alabama State 4 14.8% 63.3 142 72.6 144.2 140.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were 8.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Alabama State put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama State vs. Samford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 14-12-0 0-0 16-10-0 Alabama State 12-15-0 3-3 6-21-0

Alabama State vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Alabama State 13-3 Home Record 5-5 8-7 Away Record 2-18 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.