Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Calhoun County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Plains High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene County High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne County High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.