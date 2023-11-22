Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Coffee County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion Chapel High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.