When the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Dante Fabbro score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

  • Fabbro has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
  • Fabbro has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

