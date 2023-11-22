When the Atlanta Hawks (6-7) and Brooklyn Nets (6-7) match up at State Farm Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Dejounte Murray will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, YES

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks dropped their previous game to the Pacers, 157-152, on Tuesday. Trae Young was their leading scorer with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 38 1 8 3 0 5 Dejounte Murray 28 3 5 2 0 4 Bogdan Bogdanovic 26 2 0 0 0 2

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is putting up 21.3 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 boards per contest.

Murray's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Johnson's numbers for the season are 14.5 points, 7.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 65.8% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter puts up 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 45.0% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

