Wednesday's contest between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) matching up at McDermott Center has a projected final score of 78-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Incarnate Word, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 78, Jacksonville State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Incarnate Word (-7.2)

Incarnate Word (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

With 69.9 points per game on offense, Jacksonville State was 212th in college basketball last year. Defensively, it ceded 70.3 points per contest, which ranked 184th in college basketball.

With 27.9 rebounds allowed per game, the Gamecocks were 25th-best in college basketball. They ranked 117th in college basketball by averaging 32.6 boards per contest.

Last season Jacksonville State ranked 237th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.3 per game.

The Gamecocks ranked 272nd in college basketball with 12.8 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 264th with 11 forced turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks ranked 22nd-best in the nation with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.7%. They ranked 30th in college basketball by making 9.1 treys per contest.

Jacksonville State ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in three-pointers allowed per game with 9.3 (seventh-worst), and it ranked 247th in college basketball with a 34.7% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Jacksonville State took 56.2% two-pointers and 43.8% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 62.4% were two-pointers and 37.6% were three-pointers.

