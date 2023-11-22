Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) will face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)
- Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Incarnate Word Rank
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|195th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|288th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|340th
|28.2
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|9.1
|30th
|268th
|12
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.