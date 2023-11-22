On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Jeremy Lauzon going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

  • Lauzon has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Flames this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Lauzon has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are giving up 60 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:31 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

