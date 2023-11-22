Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lawrence County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Curry High School at Lawrence County Schools
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
