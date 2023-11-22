The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) battle the North Alabama Lions (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks had given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Last season, North Alabama had a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.3% from the field.

The Lions were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Skyhawks finished 142nd.

The Lions put up an average of 74.1 points per game last year, only 1.3 fewer points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.

North Alabama put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 75.4 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Alabama averaged 81.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.

In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (68.2) than away (78.8).

Beyond the arc, North Alabama drained fewer treys away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (41.1%) as well.

