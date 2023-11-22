Will Phillip Tomasino Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 22?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Phillip Tomasino a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tomasino stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Tomasino has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tomasino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|12:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/10/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:30
|Away
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.