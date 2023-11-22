Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 22
Heading into a Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (7-10) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan McDonagh
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 21st in the NHL with 52 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- It has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -5.
Flames Season Insights
- With 52 goals (2.9 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
- Calgary concedes 3.3 goals per game (60 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
- Their -8 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Predators vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-110)
|Flames (-110)
|6
