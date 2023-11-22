Wednesday's NHL slate features a likely competitive outing between the Nashville Predators (7-10) and the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The Predators are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Flames (-110) in the game, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Flames Betting Trends

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 11 of 17 games this season.

The Predators are 2-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Flames have secured an upset victory in two of the seven games they have played while the underdog this season.

Nashville is 3-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Calgary has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 6-3-1 6.1 3.2 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.2 3.4 8 19.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 7-2-1 6.3 3.5 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.5 3.1 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.