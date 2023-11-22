Predators vs. Flames November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
When the Nashville Predators meet the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Elias Lindholm should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.
Predators vs. Flames Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO
Predators Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Nashville, Forsberg has 21 points in 17 games (nine goals, 12 assists).
- Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 16 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding eight assists.
- Thomas Novak's 12 points this season are via six goals and six assists.
- In four games, Kevin Lankinen's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded 10 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has made 101 saves.
Flames Players to Watch
- Lindholm has scored four goals (0.2 per game) and put up nine assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.7 shots per game and shooting 8.3%. This places him among the leaders for Calgary with 13 total points (0.7 per game).
- Jonathan Huberdeau is a top scorer for Calgary, with 12 total points this season. In 18 contests, he has scored four goals and provided eight assists.
- This season, Calgary's Nazem Kadri has 12 points, courtesy of three goals (sixth on team) and nine assists (first).
- In the crease, Daniel Vladar's record stands at 3-1-1 on the season, allowing 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) and collecting 125 saves with an .868% save percentage (65th in the league).
Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|20th
|3.06
|Goals Scored
|2.89
|22nd
|21st
|3.35
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|20th
|20th
|30.5
|Shots
|32.6
|7th
|10th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.3
|9th
|14th
|20%
|Power Play %
|14.04%
|26th
|30th
|71.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.21%
|6th
