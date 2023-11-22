For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan McDonagh a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

  • McDonagh is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
  • McDonagh has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 6-1
10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 3-2
10/12/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:06 Home W 3-0
10/10/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:48 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

