Will Ryan O'Reilly find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • In five of 17 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has a 20.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 4 3 1 18:39 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:23 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 23:03 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.