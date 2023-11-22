How to Watch Samford vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Samford vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.
- Samford had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 117th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs put up 78.7 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 72.6 the Hornets allowed.
- Samford had an 18-7 record last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Samford scored 81.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (75.7).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.
- Samford sunk 9.2 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35% when playing at home and 35.4% when playing on the road.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ VCU
|L 75-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi College
|W 96-52
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 89-72
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
