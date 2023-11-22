The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Samford vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.

Samford had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 117th.

Last year, the Bulldogs put up 78.7 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 72.6 the Hornets allowed.

Samford had an 18-7 record last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Samford scored 81.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (75.7).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.

Samford sunk 9.2 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35% when playing at home and 35.4% when playing on the road.

Samford Upcoming Schedule